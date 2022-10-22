American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% over 2019 to ~$12.56-12.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

AAL stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.