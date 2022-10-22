American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4 %

AMH opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.