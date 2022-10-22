American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 2.7 %

AIG stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

