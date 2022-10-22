American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

