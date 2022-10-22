AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Up 12.5%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 4,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

AmeriCann Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

AmeriCann Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

