AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. 1,538,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.