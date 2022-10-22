Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

AMGN stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

