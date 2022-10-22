Ampleforth Governance Token Hits One Day Volume of $6.67 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00021242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

