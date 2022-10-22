Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00020996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $61.54 million and $6.51 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

