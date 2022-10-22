Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMFPF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amplifon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

