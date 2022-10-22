Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

