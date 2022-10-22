Analysts Set Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) PT at $9.95

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETCMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Further Reading

