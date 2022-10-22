Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $30.83

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FULC opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.62% and a negative net margin of 720.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.