Analyzing Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) and Its Rivals

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -2.76 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.68

Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 753 3222 7406 169 2.61

Sigyn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 273.79%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 57.70%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics competitors beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

