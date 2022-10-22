Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,125.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.