Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $5,984,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

