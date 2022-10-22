Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. New Street Research currently has $115.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.35.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 114.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 49.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 59.7% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 27.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 32.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

