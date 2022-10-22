Arcblock Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $411,927.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.47 or 0.27977647 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

