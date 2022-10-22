Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.
ARCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Arco Platform Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ARCE opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
