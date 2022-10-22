ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 136,920 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.14% of Burford Capital worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,977,000 after buying an additional 798,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 81.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 252,202 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR remained flat at $7.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

