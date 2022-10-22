ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 21,412 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 67,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.65. 2,825,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

