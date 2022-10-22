ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 8.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 5.35% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $149,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 4,420,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

