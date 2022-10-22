ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,962 shares during the quarter. Hello Group comprises approximately 1.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Hello Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 1,286,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Hello Group

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

