Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 6.3 %

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.53 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

