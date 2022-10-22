Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.36

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006971 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005584 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004712 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,999,960 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

