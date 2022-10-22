Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $51.53 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006968 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005564 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,003,560 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

