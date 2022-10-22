Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

