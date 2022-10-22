Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.51 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

