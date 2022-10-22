AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a £110 ($132.91) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £107.86 ($130.33).
LON AZN opened at GBX 9,720 ($117.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.87. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
