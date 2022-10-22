Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $18.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

