Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
