Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 353,625 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

Atlassian stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

