Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

