AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,050,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491,936. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

