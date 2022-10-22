Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 528 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 682 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 486.20 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.46. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

