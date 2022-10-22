Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.77.

Autoliv stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

