Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $147.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.62 or 0.00081510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007456 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,768,953 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

