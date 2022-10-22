B. Riley Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $54.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $117,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

