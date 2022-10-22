Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €37.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €23.35 ($23.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.86. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($45.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

