Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.02). 294,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,121,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.40 ($2.02).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £504.11 million and a P/E ratio of 275.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.48.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

