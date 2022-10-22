BakeryToken (BAKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $4.83 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

