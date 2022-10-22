Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

