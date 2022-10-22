Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.