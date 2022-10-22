BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 354.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

