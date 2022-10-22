Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

