Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,200 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

