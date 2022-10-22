Barclays Boosts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €62.50

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.50 ($63.78) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. ING Group began coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.