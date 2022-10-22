Barclays Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $135.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.