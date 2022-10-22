Barclays Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $343.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $339.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $323.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

