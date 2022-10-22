Barclays Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $8.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 319,439 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

